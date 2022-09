Corporate Deal

MTY Food Group Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiary Grill Merger Sub Inc., announced that it has acquired restaurant and franchising company BBQ Holdings Inc. Financial terms were not disclosed. Montreal-based MTY Food was advised by a Morrison & Foerster team led by San Diego-based corporate partners Shai Kalansky and Steve Rowles. BBQ Holdings Inc., which is based in Minnetonka, Minnesota, was represented by a Dentons Sirote PC team and Lathrop GPM.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

September 29, 2022, 10:21 AM