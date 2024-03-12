Corporate Deal

Albemarle Corp., a specialty chemicals manufacturing company, was counseled by Cravath, Swaine & Moore and Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders in a debt offering valued at an aggregate $2.3 billion. Underwriters for the issuance, including BofA Securities, HSBC Securities (USA), J.P. Morgan Chase and Co. and Jefferies Financial Group, were counseled by Davis Polk & Wardwell. The Davis Polk team included partners Frank Azzopardi, Mark DiFiore, Michael Farber and Byron Rooney.

Banking & Financial Services

March 12, 2024, 12:01 PM

