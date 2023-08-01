Corporate Deal

Vice Media Group, a multi-platform media company, announced that it has completed its sale to a consortium of former lenders after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in May 2023. The lenders consist of funds managed by affiliates of Fortress Investment Group LLC, Soros Fund Management and Monroe Capital. Financial terms were not disclosed. New York-based Fortress Investment was advised by a Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher corporate team led by partners Candice Choh and Sarah Graham. Counsel information for Vice Media, which is based in New York, was not immediately available.

