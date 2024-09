Corporate Deal

Proskauer Rose has guided Bridgepoint Development Capital and its portfolio company, Equativ in connection with its acquisition of retail media platform Kamino Retail. Financial terms were not disclosed. The Proskauer Rose team was led by partner Xavier Norlain. Counsel information for Kamino Retail, which is based in Paris, was not immediately available.

September 27, 2024, 11:52 AM