Albireo Pharma Inc. announced that it has entered into a $115 million upfront royalty monetization agreement with Sagard Healthcare Partners for the global annual net revenues of pruritus treatment drug, Bylvay. Boston-based Albireo Pharma was advised by a Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison team that included partners Kyle Seifried and Krishna Veeraraghavan. Sagard Healthcare Partners, based in New York, was represented by Covington & Burling.

September 23, 2022, 9:33 AM