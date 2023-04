Corporate Deal

SEGA Europe Ltd. has agreed to acquire Finland-based mobile game company Rovio Entertainment Oyj for 706 million euros ($773 million). The transaction, announced April 17, is expected to close in the second quarter of financial year 2024/3. London-based SEGA was advised by Jones Day and Hannes Snellman. The Jones Day team was led by partner Kaarli H. Eichhorn. Counsel information for Rovio was not immediately available.

Gaming & Esports

April 18, 2023, 9:36 AM

