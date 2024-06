Corporate Deal

Perenco has agreed to place a $250 million investment in Golar LNG Limited through its affiliate Naria Inc. London-based Perenco is advised by Debevoise & Plimpton partners Geoffrey Burgess and Nicholas Pellicani. Counsel information for Hamilton, Bermuda-based Golar was not immediately available.

June 18, 2024, 1:29 PM

