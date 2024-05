Corporate Deal

Goodwin Procter advised ImmuNext in connection with the sale of its royalties and milestones in frexalimab, a trial drug used in the treatment of multiple sclerosis, to Royalty Pharma plc for approximately $525 million. New York-based Royalty Pharma was advised by a Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher team led by partners Ryan Murr and Karen Spindler.

May 10, 2024, 11:47 AM

