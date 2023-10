Corporate Deal

Populous Holdings, a sports and entertainment venue architectural and design firm, announced a strategic minority investment from Providence Equity Partners. Financial terms were not disclosed. Populous, which is based in Kansas City, Missouri, was represented by Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner. Providence, Rhode Island-based Providence Equity was advised by Kirkland & Ellis.

