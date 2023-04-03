Corporate Deal

Authentic Brands Group announced that it has made a binding offer to acquire sports and lifestyle company Boardriders Inc. from funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management LP. The transaction, announced March 31, is expected to close in the third quarter of 2023. Financial terms were not disclosed. Authentic Brands was advised by a Latham & Watkins team led by New York-based partners Justin Hamill and Michael Anastasio. Oaktree Capital, which is based in Los Angeles, was represented by Kirkland & Ellis.

April 03, 2023, 11:36 AM

