NioCorp Developments Ltd., a superalloy materials developer, is going public through a SPAC merger with GX Acquisition Corp. II. As a result of the merger, NioCorp will be listed on the Nasdaq with a post-transaction equity value of approximately $313.5 million. The transaction, announced Sept. 26, is expected to close in the first quarter of 2023. Centennial, Colorado-based NioCorp Developments is advised by Blake, Cassels and Graydon and a Jones Day team including partners Joel May and Ann Bomberger. GX Acquisition Corp. is represented by Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom and Stikeman Elliott LLP. The Skadden Arps team included partners C. Michael Chitwood and Michael Civale. DLA Piper is counseling Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., acting as financial advisor to GX Acquisition Corp.

September 27, 2022, 10:00 AM