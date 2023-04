Corporate Deal

Ariceum Therapeutics, a cancer-focused biotechnology company, has secured 22.8 million euros ($25 million) in a Series A fundraising round led by Andera Partners and Earlybird Venture Capital. Berlin-based Ariceum was counseled by a Baker McKenzie team led by partner Julia Braun. Counsel information for the investors was not immediately available.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

April 20, 2023, 10:54 AM

nature of claim: /