Corporate Deal

Fortress IMA Management LLC has placed a $130 million investment in investment management firm Nassau Financial Group LP. New York-based Fortress IMA was advised by Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz and Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom. The Wachtell Lipton team was led by corporate partners David E. Shapiro and Mark F. Veblen. Nassau Financial, which is based in Hartford, Connecticut, was represented by Sidley Austin.

Health & Life Insurance

September 06, 2023, 9:45 AM

