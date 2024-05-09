Corporate Deal

Ashland, an additives and specialty ingredients company, has agreed to sell its nutraceuticals business to Turnspire Capital Partners. The transaction, announced May 7, is expected to close in the third quarter 2024. Financial terms were not disclosed. Wilmington, Delaware-based Ashland was represented by a Cravath, Swaine & Moore team led by partners Thomas E. Dunn, Matthew L. Ploszek and Jin-Kyu Baek. Counsel information for Turnspire Capital, which is based in New York, was not immediately available.

May 09, 2024, 12:03 PM

