Accelleron Industries AG has agreed to acquire fuel injection systems manufacturer Officine Meccaniche Torino SpA in a deal guided by White & Case. The transaction, announced May 31, is expected to close in the next few weeks. Financial terms were not disclosed. Baden, Switzerland-based Accelleron Industries was advised by a White & Case team led by partners Alessandro Seganfreddo and Darragh Byrne. Counsel information for Officine Meccaniche, which is based in Rivoli, Italy, was not immediately available.

June 05, 2023, 7:11 AM

