Corporate Deal

The Riverside Co., through its pharmacy services platform Red Nucleus, announced that it has placed an investment in Jupiter Life Science Consulting. Financial terms were not disclosed. New York-based Riverside was advised by a Jones Day team led by partner Lisa Lathrop. Counsel information for Jupiter Life, based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, was not immediately available.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

September 14, 2022, 8:59 AM