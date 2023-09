Corporate Deal

Sunoco LP, an independent fuel distributor, was counseled by Vinson & Elkins in a debt offering valued at an aggregate $500 million. The underwriters were counseled by a Sidley Austin team that included partners Jon W. Daly and Johnny G. Skumpija. The notes come due 2028.

Renewable Energy

September 15, 2023, 10:53 AM

