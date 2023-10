Corporate Deal

Funds advised by Apax Partners have acquired Bazooka Candy Brands, the candy manufacturer known for its Bazooka bubble gum and Ring Pop brands, from the Tornante Co. Financial terms were not disclosed. London-based Apax Partners was advised by a Simpson Thacher & Bartlett team including partner Michael Holick. Bazooka Candy Brands was represented by Kirkland & Ellis.

Investment Firms

October 11, 2023, 11:47 AM

