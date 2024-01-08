Corporate Deal

Boston Scientific has agreed to acquire medical technology company Axonics for approximately $3.7 billion. The transaction, announced Jan. 8, is expected to close in the first half of 2024. Irvine, California-based Axonics was represented by a K&L Gates. J.P. Morgan Securities, acting as financial adviser to Axonics, was represented by a Latham & Watkins corporate deal team led by partners Charles Ruck and Luke Bergstrom. Counsel information for Boston Scientific was not immediately available.

January 08, 2024, 11:42 AM

