Riley Exploration Permian Inc. has agreed to acquire oil and gas assets from Pecos Oil & Gas, an affiliate of Cibolo Energy Partners LLC, for $330 million in cash. The transaction, announced Feb. 28, is expected to close early in the second quarter of 2023. Knoxville, Tenneesee-based Riley Exploration is advised by Kirkland & Ellis and Holland & Knight. The Kirkland & Ellis team was led by corporate partners Rahul Vashi, R.J. Malenfant and Shubi Arora. Cibolo Energy, which is based in Houston, is represented by a Vinson & Elkins team.

March 03, 2023, 8:13 AM