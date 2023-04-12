Corporate Deal

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has agreed to purchase Triton International, a lessor of intermodal freight containers, in a $13.3 billion take-private acquisition. The transaction, announced April 12, is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2023. Toronto-based Brookfield was advised by Torys LLP and by a Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom team led by partners Thomas Greenberg and Eric Otness. Triton, which is based in Purchase, New York, was represented by Sullivan & Cromwell and Appleby Global.

