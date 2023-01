Corporate Deal

Tereos SCA, an agricultural raw materials processor, was counseled by Shearman & Sterling in a debt offering valued at 350 million euros ($381 million). Underwriters for the offering included BNP Paribas, advised by Latham & Watkins. The Latham & Watkins team was led by partner Thomas Margenet-Baudry.

Banking & Financial Services

January 26, 2023, 8:21 AM