Corporate Deal

Sullivan & Cromwell provided counsel to Incyte Corp. in connection with acquiring the exclusive global rights for tafasitamab, a medication used in combination with lenalidomide for the treatment of adults with lymphoma, from MorphoSys AG for $25 million. The Sullivan & Cromwell team included partners Mehdi Ansari, Matthew Hurd, Ha Lee, York Schnorbus and Miaoting Wu.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

February 07, 2024, 9:40 AM

nature of claim: /