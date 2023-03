Corporate Deal

BetaNXT, a wealth management software developer backed by Clearlake Capital and Motive Partners, announced that certain of its affiliates have acquired investment communications platform Mediant Communications. Financial terms were not disclosed. New York-based BetaNXT was advised by Sidley Austin. Mediant Communications was represented by Morgan, Lewis & Bockius.

March 02, 2023, 9:53 AM