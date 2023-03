Corporate Deal

Piper PE LLP and Winona Capital have agreed to sell their interest in luxury brand Monica Vinader to Bridgepoint Development Capital IV. Financial terms were not disclosed. Piper PE was represented by Pinsent Masons. London-based Bridgepoint was advised by a Ropes & Gray team that included partners Chris Agnoli, Helen Croke, Rohan Massey and Alexander Robb.

Investment Firms

March 16, 2023, 5:15 PM

