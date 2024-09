Corporate Deal

Davis Polk & Wardwell has advised the initial purchasers in connection with the underwriting of a debt offering valued at an aggregate $1.01 billion. The issuance was announced Sept. 19 by Tysons Corner, Virginia-based bitcoin development company MicroStrategy Inc. The Davis Polk team included partners Lucy Farr, Dan Gibbons and Joseph Hall. The notes come due 2028.

Technology

September 23, 2024, 11:21 AM