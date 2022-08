Corporate Deal

Cox Entertprises Inc. announced on Aug. 8 that it has acquired digital media company Axios Media Inc. in a deal guided by Latham & Watkins. Financial terms were not disclosed. Arlington, Virginia-based Axios Media was represented by a Latham & Watkins team including partners Brian Duff, James Metz, Andrea Ramezan-Jackson and Peyton Worley. Counsel information for Cox Entertprises, which is based in Atlanta, was not immediately available.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

August 10, 2022, 8:57 AM