Corporate Deal

Sky Harbour Group Corp. has secured an additional aggregate investment of $15 million after announcing the second close of its private equity placement with an Altai Capital investment vehicle. Harrison, New York-based Sky Harbour was represented by a Morrison & Foerster team. Altai Capital, which is based in Newport Beach, California, was advised by Schulte Roth & Zabel.

Aerospace & Defense

November 30, 2023, 11:31 AM

