Corporate Deal

Amer Sports, a global group known for its sports and outdoor brands including Arc’teryx, Wilson and Peak Performance, filed with the SEC on Jan. 4 to list its shares on the New York Stock Exchange. The size of the IPO has not been announced. The Helsinki-based company was advised by Conyers Dill & Pearman and Davis Polk & Wardwell. The team includes Davis Polk partners Roshni Cariello and Michael Kaplan. The underwriters, led by BofA Securities, Goldman Sachs Group and Morgan Stanley, are represented by Latham & Watkins partners Michael Benjamin, Adam Gelardi, Marc Jaffe and Ian Schuman.

Retail & Consumer Goods

January 05, 2024, 10:58 AM

