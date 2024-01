Corporate Deal

MidOcean Partners and Kroger, through its consumer product investment platform PearlRock Partners, announced the formation of a partnership on Thursday. New York-based MidOcean Partners was advised by a Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher team led by partner Andrew Herman. Counsel information for Kroger, based in Cincinnati, was not immediately available.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

January 12, 2024, 12:00 PM

