Liquid AI, an MIT spinoff, has secured $37 million in a two-stage funding round. Investors included Automattic Inc., BOLD Capital Partners, ISAI Cap Venture, OSS Capital and PagsGroup. Boston-based Liquid AI was represented by a Latham & Watkins team led by partner Dan Hoffman. Counsel information for the investors was not immediately available.

December 12, 2023, 10:48 AM

