Corporate Deal

The Sage Group plc has agreed to purchase Lockstep, a cloud-based accounting platform, in a deal guided by Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom. Financial terms were not disclosed. Newcastle upon Tyne, United Kingdom-based Sage Group was advised by a Skadden Arps team that includes partners Jeffrey Brill, Nathan Giesselman, Ken Kumayama, Amr Razzak and Anne Villanueva. Counsel information for Seattle-based Lockstep was not immediately available.

Technology

August 18, 2022, 12:38 PM