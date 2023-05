Corporate Deal

Private equity firms Bregal Sagemount and FTV Capital have agreed to make an investment in Neptune Flood Inc., a insurtech platform and private flood insurance provider. Financial terms were not disclosed. Bregal Sagemount was advised by a Debevoise & Plimpton team led by partner Katherine Durnan Taylor. Counsel information for FTV Capital and St. Petersburg, Florida-based Neptune Flood was not immediately available.

