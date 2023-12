Corporate Deal

Private equity firm Resurgens Technology Partners has acquired cloud-based electronic health record provider Valant from Gemspring Capital Partners. Financial terms were not disclosed. Atlanta-based Resurgens Technology was advised by DLA Piper. Gemspring Capital, based in Westport, Connecticut, was represented by a McDermott Will & Emery team.

December 05, 2023, 12:02 PM

