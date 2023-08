Corporate Deal

Valor Real Estate Partners LLP has agreed to acquire an industrial estate located in the London Borough of Ealing from U.K. real estate manager Lothbury Investment Management for 146 million pounds ($186 million). London-based Valor was advised by Simmons & Simmons. Lothbury Investment was represented by a Travers Smith team led by real estate partner Sarah Walker.

August 17, 2023, 10:09 AM

