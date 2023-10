Corporate Deal

TotalEnergies has signed agreements with the Aloys Wobben Foundation to acquire the entire share capital of the German company QUADRA Energy. Financial terms were not disclosed. Paris-based TotalEnergies was advised by a Jones Day team that included partners Michael Bartosch and Martin Schulz. Counsel information for Dusseldorf, Germany-based QUADRA Energy was not immediately available.

October 27, 2023, 10:55 AM

