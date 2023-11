Corporate Deal

Sumeru Equity Partners has agreed to acquire Q4 Inc., a capital markets access platform. Financial terms were not disclosed. Sumeru Equity was advised by Stikeman Elliott and a Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher team led by partner Lilit Voskanyan. Q4 was represented by Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt and Dorsey & Whitney. McCarthy T├ętrault counseled the special committee for Q4. Blake, Cassels & Graydon advised the rolling shareholders of Q4.

Business Services

November 15, 2023, 9:43 AM

