Rosemont Investment Group, a private investor in employee-owned asset and wealth management firms, announced a minority investment in Northside Capital Management. Financial terms were not disclosed. Conshohocken, Pennsylvania-based Rosemont was advised by Cozen O'Connor. Northside Capital, which is based in Hood River, Oregon, was represented by Winston & Strawn.

May 03, 2024, 11:12 PM

