Corporate Deal

Cognizant Technology Solutions has agreed to acquire Belcan LLC from AE Industrial Partners for $1.3 billion. Teaneck, New Jersey-based Cognizant was advised by a Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer team led by partner Edward Deibert. Belcan was represented by Kirkland & Ellis. Counsel information for AE Industrial was not immediately available.

Technology

June 11, 2024, 4:33 PM

nature of claim: /