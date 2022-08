Corporate Deal

Private equity firm Court Square Capital Partners announced that its portfolio company GoEngineer has acquired 3D software product development provider Computer Aided Technology Inc. Financial terms were not disclosed. New York-based Court Square Capital was advised by a Dechert team that included partners Paul Bennett and Kenneth E. Young. Counsel information for Computer Aided Technology, which is based in Buffalo, Illinois, was not immediately available.

Technology

August 26, 2022, 8:52 AM