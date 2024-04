Corporate Deal

Race Rock Group has agreed to acquire Texas Corrugators, a guardrail, bridge rail, sign and other highway and construction products manufacturer, in a deal guided by Husch Blackwell and Locke Lord LLP. Financial terms were not disclosed. Houston-based Race Rock Group was advised by Locke Lord. Texas Corrugators, which is based in Hutto, Texas, was represented by Husch Blackwell.

