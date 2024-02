Corporate Deal

Endeavour Capital and Greenbelt Capital Partners have placed a strategic investment in CTC Global Corp., a utility applications semiconductor products manufacturer. Financial terms were not disclosed. Austin, Texas-based Greenbelt Capital was represented by a Kirkland & Ellis team led by corporate partners Jhett Nelson, Shubi Arora and Zahra Usmani. Counsel information for Endeavour and CTC Global was not immediately available.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

February 13, 2024, 12:38 PM

nature of claim: /