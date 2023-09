Corporate Deal

Vinson & Elkins has guided the initial purchasers in the underwriting of a debt offering valued at an aggregate $400 million. The issuance was announced Sept. 22 by Sunnova Energy Corp., a wholly owned subsidiary of Sunnova Energy International Inc. The Vinson & Elkins corporate deal team was led by partners David Oelman, David Stone and Crosby Scofield. The notes come due 2028.

Energy

September 25, 2023, 12:14 PM

