Corporate Deal

Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton has advised BNP Paribas Securities Corp., BofA Securities and HSBC Securities (USA) in connection with the underwriting of a debt offering valued at $500 million. The issuance was announced Feb. 8 by Santiago, Chile-based Banco de Credito e Inversiones. The Cleary Gottlieb team included partners Adam Brenneman, Matthew Brigham and Chase Kaniecki.

Banking & Financial Services

February 14, 2024, 9:41 AM

