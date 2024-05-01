Corporate Deal

The Mosaic Co. has agreed to sell a stake in Saudi Arabia-based mining company Ma’aden Wa’ad Al Shamal Phosphate Co., a joint venture among Mosaic, Saudi Arabian Mining Co. and Saudi Basic Industries Corp., in exchange for shares of mining company Ma’aden valued at approximately $1.5 billion. Mosaic Co. was represented by a Simpson Thacher & Bartlett team including partners Marisa Geiger, Peter Guryan, Joseph Kaufman, Andrew Purcell, Eric Swedenburg and Sebastian Tiller. Counsel information for Ma’aden was not immediately available.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

May 01, 2024, 11:49 AM

