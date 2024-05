Corporate Deal

DecisionPoint Systems, a support services deployment, integration and support provider, has agreed to merge with an affiliate of Barcoding Holdings, a portfolio company of Graham Partners. The transaction, announced May 1, is expected to close in July 2024. Delray Beach, Florida-based DecisionPoint Systems was advised by Polsinelli and Cole Schotz. Barcoding Holdings, which is based in Baltimore, was advised by Dechert.

May 02, 2024, 10:55 AM

