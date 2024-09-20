Corporate Deal

Sixth Street Partners and Patron Capital have agreed to acquire British house building company Cala Group from Legal & General Group plc for an enterprise value of approximately 1.35 billion pounds ($1.79 billion). The transaction, announced Sept. 18, is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2024. San Francisco-based Sixth Street was advised by Simpson Thacher & Bartlett. The Simpson Thacher team included partners Angus Lennox and Wheatly MacNamara. A Travers Smith team led by partner Alex Dixon counseled Sixth Street and Patron. Counsel information for Legal & General, which is based in London, was not immediately available.

Real Estate

September 20, 2024, 10:13 AM