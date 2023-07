Corporate Deal

TT Capital Partners has placed a majority growth investment in health plan services provider PYX Health in a deal guided by Bass, Berry & Sims; Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck; and Weiss Brown PLLC. Financial terms were not disclosed. Edina, Minnesota-based TT Capital was advised by Bass Berry. PYX, which is based in Minneapolis, was represented by Brownstein Hyatt and a Weiss Brown team.

Digital Health

July 21, 2023, 8:33 AM

