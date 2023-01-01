Corporate Deal

Patria Investments Limited, an infrastructure investor in Latin America, has agreed to sell ODATA, a Brazilian data center service provider, to Aligned Data Centers. In connection with the acquisition, funds managed by SDC Capital Partners have agreed to make a structured minority investment in Aligned. Financial terms were not disclosed. The transaction, announced Dec. 13, is expected to close in early 2023. Patria Investments was advised by Pinheiro Neto Advogados and a Proskauer Rose team including partners Kunal Dogra and Daniel Ganitsky. Plano, Texas-based Aligned Data was represented by a Vinson & Elkins team led by partners Eamon Nolan and Gabriel Silva. SDC Capital was advised by Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom. The Skadden Arps team was led by partner Thomas Greenberg. Paul Hastings counseled the joint lead arrangers, which was led by Deutsche Bank.