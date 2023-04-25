Corporate Deal

Nordic Capital has acquired a majority stake in medical technology manufacturer corplus |GS Elektromedizinische Gerate G. Stemple GmbH in a deal guided by Kirkland & Ellis. The transaction, announced April 19, is expected to close at the end of the second quarter. Financial terms were not disclosed. Stockholm-based Nordic Capital was advised by a Kirkland & Ellis team led by corporate partners Benjamin Leyendecker and Sebastian Hafele. Counsel information for corplus, which is based in Kaufering, Germany, was not immediately available.

